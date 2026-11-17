'Single Most Powerful & Effective People's Movement Since 2014': Akhil Gogoi Accuses Congress Of Weakening CJP Agitation Through Parallel Protests | Twitter/@AkhilGogoiAG

Guwahati (Assam): Months after the Congress snapped ties with his party in Assam, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of weakening the CJP agitation through "parallel protests" and warning that the Opposition cannot unseat the government in 2029 without backing an independent mass movement.

In a strongly worded two-page letter to Gandhi, Gogoi described the CJP agitation as "the single most powerful and effective people’s movement capable of shaking this dictatorship" since 2014, claiming it had awakened the youth within five months where traditional opposition politics had failed for 12 years.

Gogoi said he was writing to Gandhi for the third time after receiving no response to his earlier letters dated October 29, on the CJP movement, and November 12, on the Opposition’s strategy and tactics for the 2029 Parliamentary Elections.

Referring to his experience of grassroots activism, Gogoi wrote, “As someone who has spent his entire life on the streets fighting alongside peasants, workers, and the masses – not inside air-conditioned rooms, your continued silence troubles me deeply.”

He alleged that the BJP-RSS regime was systematically selling off national resources and handing over markets to a handful of favoured corporates. He asserted that an independent people’s movement was necessary to bring about a change in the government.

“Every conscious citizen who sees where India is heading wants to remove this BJP-RSS regime, which is systematically selling off our national resources and handing over every market to a handful of favoured corporates. Let me state this clearly from decades of grassroots struggle: if there is no independent people’s movement, there is no chance of changing this communal-fascist government,” the letter stated.

Gogoi described the CJP agitation as the most powerful people’s movement since 2014 and alleged that the Congress had weakened it by organising parallel protests instead of supporting it.

“Since 2014, the CJP agitation has been the single most powerful and effective people’s movement capable of shaking this dictatorship. Within five months, it awakened the youth where traditional opposition politics had failed for twelve years. Yet, instead of standing solidly behind this organic uprising, the Indian National Congress launched parallel protests. By dividing the streets and competing with a genuine mass revolt, your party weakened the CJP movement, gave the ruling regime room to contain it, and squandered the nation’s best opportunity for a decisive fight,” he wrote.

He further argued that the Opposition could not defeat the government through party control or press conferences and called for unconditional support to an independent people’s movement.

“You cannot defeat a fascist regime through party control or press-conference politics. Real political change only happens through an honest, independent people’s movement backed unconditionally by the Opposition,” the letter read.

Addressing Gandhi, Gogoi sought an explanation for the Congress’s alleged role in undermining the CJP agitation and asked him to clarify his position on supporting independent mass struggles.

“As Leader of the Opposition, you owe a clear answer to those of us risking everything on the ground. Why did the Congress undermine a thriving people’s movement with parallel agitations, and what is your stand on supporting an independent mass struggle?” he wrote.

“If you or your party have reservations about the CJP or any of its particular leaders, please ensure that at least one strong mass movement backed by the entire Opposition is built to fight against this evil government,” he added.

Warning of the Opposition’s electoral prospects in 2029, Gogoi wrote, “Otherwise, even if you disagree with me, I must tell you plainly that the Opposition will not be able to overthrow this people’s enemy government in 2029.”

In his concluding remarks, Gogoi urged Gandhi to respond to his concerns and address what he described as a strategic error by the Congress.

“I urge you to break your silence, confront this grave strategic error, and reply to me at the earliest,” he wrote.

Earlier, Gogoi had also written to political activist Yogendra Yadav regarding the issue, amid differences over the breakdown of his party’s alliance with the Congress in Assam.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!