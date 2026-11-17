'Mum On Papa’s Lap': Rahul Gandhi Recalls Rajiv-Sonia’s Only Fight, Shares Childhood Memories At Mother’s Memoir Launch |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi revisited some intimate childhood memories of his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, at the launch of his mother’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on Monday.

Recalling what he described as the only time he and his sister Priyanka witnessed their parents arguing, Rahul said the disagreement arose when Rajiv was speaking to former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the phone.

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According to Rahul, Sonia was trying to tell Rajiv something and repeated herself three or four times while he remained occupied with the call. “Papa got stressed, and that was the fight,” he recalled.

Rahul also spoke about the affection his parents shared, saying their bond was reflected in the smallest routines of family life. He remembered how, during meals, Sonia would sit on Rajiv’s lap.

“At every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa’s lap there would be Mama. I thought this was a normal thing,” he said. The habit was so familiar to him that he once asked a friend why their mother did not sit on their father’s lap, Rahul recalled.

'My Father Disappeared': Rahul On Rajiv Gandhi’s Death

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The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha also spoke about how Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination changed Sonia and the family. Describing the relationship between his parents, Rahul said, “She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her. And then my father disappeared.”

He recalled that the cheerful and smiling mother he had known was deeply affected by Rajiv’s death. “Literally, the flame of her life had gone out,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi Says Memoir Aims To Set The Record Straight

Speaking at the launch, Sonia Gandhi said she decided to write the memoir because several accounts about her family had been circulated that did not reflect the people she knew. “Stories are woven around you, untruths are woven around you, and hurtful things are said which are nowhere near the truth,” she said.

She added that the book offered her an opportunity to share her own experiences and perspective. “I thought this was a way of bringing out my feelings, what I know of my family and maybe people will be open to listening to my story too,” she said.

Sonia launched Belonging: A Journey of Love at the ITC Maurya in New Delhi, alongside Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar attended the event. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were also present.

Published by HarperCollins India, the memoir went on sale on November 10. It traces Sonia Gandhi’s life and family experiences against the backdrop of several decades in Indian politics.

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