Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had a light-hearted exchange with a journalist when he was asked about his former girlfriend following a personal anecdote he shared at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir.

During the interaction, a journalist directly asked Rahul, "Rahul ji, where is that girlfriend now?" Responding with a smile and a laugh, Rahul said, she is my friend now. The exchange was caught on video.

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The question came after Rahul Gandhi spoke about his girlfriend during the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 16, 2026.

At the event, Rahul recalled an incident from his time at Cambridge University in the UK. He shared how he once suggested taking his girlfriend to the Varsity Restaurant, a place that held special significance for his family.

Rahul explained that the restaurant was where his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, had first met. However, his girlfriend was unaware of the connection when he suggested visiting the restaurant.

Journalist's Question Leaves Rahul Gandhi Smiling

Following his anecdote at the book launch, the journalist brought up Rahul's mention of his girlfriend and asked where she was now.

Rahul appeared amused by the question and responded with a smile, saying that she was now his friend. His brief response added a lighter moment to the interaction and has since drawn attention online.

The exchange offers another glimpse into Rahul Gandhi's personal side, as he shared an otherwise private memory during an event celebrating his mother's memoir.