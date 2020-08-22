'Simple suicide is bogus': After Sushant Singh Rajput, now Subramanian Swamy takes on Jiah Khan's death

Amid the furore over the purported suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput and the demand for a CBI investigation another death from the film industry has cropped up in conversations. Actor Jiah Khan passed away in June 2013.

She was found hanging in her Juhu residence, and the death had been ruled a suicide, even as many including her family alleged foul play. A case for abetment of suicide continues against Khan's boyfriend at the time, Sooraj Pancholi continues till date.

More recently, the 2013 case has been in the news repeatedly as people draw a parallel with Sushant's death. As Khan's mother Rabiya alleged in a social media post recently, the two had been "killed in the same way".

"Both Jiah and Sushant were first bombarded with fake love by demonstrations of attention and affection. When both were successfully trapped by their narcissist, psychopathic, gaslighting partners, then both were physically hurt and abused. They both were sponged for their money and isolated from their family and loved ones. Both Jiah and Sushant were declared mentally disabled and depressed due to lack of work. When their control was slipping, their partners strangulated them and staged their homicidal death as suicide (sic)," she had reportedly written.