'Silent power struggle between Modi and Shah?': Twitter baffled by NSA Ajit Doval's late night visit to Nizamuddin area

According to Delhi Police sources, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the area in the wee hours of Sunday. Reportedly, Doval arrived around 2 am on March 28 and 29 night at the Markaz and interacted with police officials involved in evacuation.

A police source also told IANS that Doval convinced Tablighi group leader Maulana Saad to get all stuck people tested for coronavirus infection and quarantine.

As details of Doval's visit emerged however, netizens have been rather critical about the same.

"Another spin off!! Or is it silent power struggle between Modi and Shah" wondered one Twitter user.

"It takes the intervention of someone no lesser than the NSA of the country to clear out a mosque. This is something that a Sub-inspector should be doing," criticised another.

