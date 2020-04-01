'Silent power struggle between Modi and Shah?': Twitter baffled by NSA Ajit Doval's late night visit to Nizamuddin area

In the last day or so, the novel coronavirus outbreak in India has seen a sharp spike in the number of cases as well as a rise in quarantined individuals. Part of this stems from an event held in Delhi recently even as people were urged to practice social distancing.
The Tablighi Jamaat found itself in the eye of a storm for holding a religious programme during prohibitory orders issued amid the coronavirus scare in the country. The Markaz has since been evacuated by authorities and evacuees sent into quarantine as 24 of them have tested positive for coronovirus till late Tuesday night. The numbers have risen since then.
According to Delhi Police sources, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the area in the wee hours of Sunday. Reportedly, Doval arrived around 2 am on March 28 and 29 night at the Markaz and interacted with police officials involved in evacuation.
A police source also told IANS that Doval convinced Tablighi group leader Maulana Saad to get all stuck people tested for coronavirus infection and quarantine.
As details of Doval's visit emerged however, netizens have been rather critical about the same.
"Another spin off!! Or is it silent power struggle between Modi and Shah" wondered one Twitter user.
"It takes the intervention of someone no lesser than the NSA of the country to clear out a mosque. This is something that a Sub-inspector should be doing," criticised another.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)