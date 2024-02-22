Sikkim: Indian Army Rescues 500 Tourists Stranded Due To Heavy Snowfall In Gangtok |

Gangtok: Troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued 500 tourists stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather in Gangtok (East Sikkim), the army said on Wednesday. According to the Indian Army, approximately 175 vehicles with more than 500 tourists got stranded at Natu La, East Sikkim on February 21 due to sudden heavy snowfall.

𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐤𝐤𝐢𝐦, 𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐢 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐲



Due to sudden heavy snowfall, approximate 175 vehicles with more than 500 tourists got… pic.twitter.com/vdQTbdQ6jJ — Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) February 21, 2024

"Troops of Trishakti Corps braving sub-zero temperatures rushed to rescue and assisted the stranded tourists. Prompt Medicare, hot refreshments, meals and safe transportation were rendered in a timely to assist the tourists reach safety," said the army. The TriShakti Corps, Indian Army while guarding the borders in Sikkim, is always prepared to assist the civil administration and people, stated the army.

CRPF operation in J&K on February 20

Earlier on February 20, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF jawans lent a helping hand to vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall.

The region was hit by showers and snowfall, resulting in many roads, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, being blocked due to precipitation-triggered landslides.