Sikh protesters rampage: Chandigarh police releases photos of 10 accused, announces reward on info |

Chandigarh: Acting firm in the February 8 incident in which a group of Sikh protesters had gone on a rampage indulging in violent clash with the police personnel, the Chandigarh police on Saturday released photos of 10 accused asking people to share any information about them and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the same.

For record, over 30 police personnel were hurt and at least a dozen police vehicles damaged on February 8, last, after a group of armed Sikh protesters, some of whom rode horses, attempted to force their entry into Chandigarh removing barricading from the bordering town Mohali of Punjab so as to hold a protest in front of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence.

Nihangs demand release of Sikh prisoners

The protesters – who included Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons) –have been demanding the release of Sikh prisoners including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh in 1995 and Devinder Bhullar, a convict in 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict, besides others.

The protesters who still are camping at the Mohali-Chandigarh border since about a month under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, demand the release of Sikh prisoners (called Bandi Singhs in Punjabi), who they claim have completed their jail terms, and justice in 2015 sacrilege cases in district Faridkot.

Pertinently, while the Mohali police registered case against unknown persons for attempt to murder (307 IPC), rioting and assaulting police personnel besides several other sections of IPC for the said incident, the Chandigarh police has registered a case under similar sections as well as under Arms Act besides some other sections against some of protesters’ leaders and others.

The Chandigarh police FIR held that the violent attack on the police was part of a well-thought conspiracy as the protesters snatched a teargas handgun, its ammunition and attempted to kill policemen while raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

