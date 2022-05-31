Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken from Delhi's Tihar Jail for questioning

Lawrence Bishnoi with police |

In the latest development in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was on Tuesday taken from Delhi's Tihar Jail by cops for questioning.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, in a previous case.

The Special Cell will be interrogating him in connection with Sidhu's murder, while Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana will also be interrogated.

The Delhi High Court today listed for hearing the pela moved by Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He moved High Court after his name surfaced in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. His plea was mentioned before the bench of the Acting Chief Justice. It is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

Advocate Vishal Chopra mentioned the plea before the bench. He submitted that there is an urgency to hear the matter as there is apprehension about the fake encounter with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi, who is being alleged to have links with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder has approached the special court suspecting a fake encounter by Punjab Police. Bishnoi is under trial and accused of MCOCA before a special court.

Moosewala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Lawrence Bishnoi is accused in the MCOCA case pending before the Special Judge of Patiala House court. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.