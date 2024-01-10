'Shri Ramji Padhare': PM Modi Shares Bhajan Of Osman Mir Dedicated To Lord Ram Ahead Of Pran Pratistha In Ayodhya; Watch Video

PM Modi Shares Bhajan Of Osman Mir Dedicated To Lord Ram Ahead Of Pran Pratistha In Ayodhya | Twitter | Youtube

The excitement for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is increasing in the entire nation and all the devotees are eagerly waiting to welcome Lord Ram in Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also seem excited for the event as he is sharing Bhajans devoted to Shri Ram on his official social media account. PM Modi on Wednesday also shared a Bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram on his official media account.

PM Modi shared Osman Mir's Bhajan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Osman Mir's Bhajan "Shri Ramji Padhare" on his X account. Sharing the Bhajan, he said, "There is excitement and joy everywhere regarding the arrival of Shri Ramji in Ayodhya city. You will get a divine experience after listening to this melodious Ram Bhajan of Osman Mir ji." The Bhajan has garnered over 11,000 views after it was uplaoded in YouTube yesterday (January 9). The Bhajan has been sung and composed by Osman Mir.

PM Modi also shared few Bhajans earlier

PM Modi earlier, also shared few Bhajans on his social media account. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people to listen to two Ram Bhajans of Vikas and Mahesh Kukreja. He said, "Today, along with Ayodhya, auspicious songs are being sung everywhere in the country to welcome Lord Shri Ram. On this auspicious occasion, you must also listen to the Ram Bhajan of Vikas ji and Mahesh Kukreja ji, filled with devotion to Ram Lala," PM Modi posted on X.

PM had shared a Bhajan by popular Gujarati Singer Geetaben Rabari

Earlier on Sunday (January 7), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared a Bhajan by popular Gujarati Singer Geetaben Rabari. Sharing the Bhajan he said, "the wait for the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is now almost over. My family members across the country are awaiting the day of Pran Pratishta. This Bhajan by Geetaben Rabari in Lord Ram's welcome is inspirational."