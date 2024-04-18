Shocking Video Shows Visitors Provoking, Throwing Stones At Caged Leopard Inside Himachal Pradesh’s Kufri Zoo

Courtesy: streetdogsofbombay

Street Dogs of Bombay, a 'community' on Instagram for animal lovers, posted a disturbing video from Himachal Pradesh’s Kufri, showing tourists allegedly misbehaving and troubling a caged leopard at the Himalayan natural park.

The video, originally posted on Reddit, shows people throwing stones and allegedly provoking the leopard, displaying blatant disregard for both the animal’s welfare and basic principles of wildlife conservation.

Watch the video here:

The post further alleges that "children scream, families make happy noises, and other individuals trouble the animal."

"This is a very common occurrence in Indian zoos. Where does our education sensitize us to animals in the wild and their rights, as well as our responsibility to maintain decorum in their space? This video represents the whole country," reads the post.

The Instagram handle urged people to be respectful and responsible for their actions and behavior towards animals in captivity.

"It is crucial to raise awareness about the importance of respecting wildlife and their habitats. Animals in captivity deserve to be treated with care and respect, and it is our duty to ensure their well-being. Share this message to promote responsible tourism and wildlife conservation," further reads the post.