Shocking! Video Shows Underwear-Clad Unnao Cop Sitting At Police Post In Front Of Women Praying Near Temple

A shocking video from Achalganj, Unnao in Uttar Pradesh has been doing rounds on social media on Sunday, raising serious concerns about the conduct of the local police force. The footage, which has quickly gone viral, shows a police officer sitting only in his underwear at a police post during a religious event attended solely by women at a nearby temple on Saturday.

The viral video showed women sitting covering their faces in ghoonghat during the religious event at the temple in Achalganj. The camera then panned to a man sitting entirely without his clothes at the police post in the premises. The man was identified as a local sub-inspector on social media.

Watch the video below

The revolting video has triggered outrage on social media with several users questioning the Uttar Pradesh police over its officer's conduct, which the user deemed unprofessional and disrespectful.

Unnao police takes cognisance

Several users on X tagged Unnao police and the Uttar Pradesh police to direct their attention to the matter. Taking cognisance of the matter, Unnao police stated on X that area officer of Bighapur has been directed to investigate the matter.

क्षेत्राधिकारी बीघापुर को जांचकर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) May 26, 2024

The video has prompted discussions on social media, with many users demanding strict action against the officer to maintain discipline within the police force.