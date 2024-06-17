Sikkim Floods: Stranded Tourists Being Evacuated By Road; Authorities Say Air-Lifting Ruled Out Due To Bad Weather

Mangan: After the incessant rains and landslides in Sikkim claimed nine lives and left 1,200-1,400 tourists stranded in the Mangan district, the latest reports said that the evacuation process of the stranded tourists is underway and is being executed by road. Authorities have cited that air-lifting of the stranded tourists was not a viable option at all because of continued bad weather. Before this, PRO, Guwahati, Ministry Of Defence, Govt of India had informed on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Chief Engineer Project Swastik and team conducted a detailed recce of flood-hit Sikkim. Early road restoration plan to Mangan and foot evacuation of stranded tourists have been coordinated with the State Administration by BRO." The Border Roads Organization is planning to restore roads and evacuate the stranded tourists in coordination with the State Administration.

All India Radio News reported on X and said, "Mangan District Collector Hemkumar Chettri said the evacuation of the stranded tourists has been started by road. The airlifting of the tourists couldn’t be done due to bad weather conditions."

Speaking to PTI, a stranded tourist narrated the kind of experience he his having in Sikkim while he is eagerly waiting to be evacuated. He said, "We are from Uttar Pradesh. We have been informed that road is getting clear. We are looking for a mode of transportation. Today is our fifth day here, we have been stranded in Mangan since evening of June 12."

The Sikkim mayhem

Since June 13, Sikkim has witnessed two natural calamities including a landslide in Namchi district killing three people and another landslide in Mangan district killing six people. Meanwhile, around 1,200-1,400 tourists have been stranded in the Mangan district of the state since June 12. On June 15, State Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the families of deceased and had also promulgated that the government would re-build the destroyed homes.

Reports suggest that the situation of rainfall is expected to remain the same in Sikkim with extremely heavy rains most likely until June 19, making rescue operations even more challenging.