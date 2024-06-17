5 Horrific Train Tragedies India Witnessed In 2023-24 | Representational Image

India is a country that is highly dependent on its rail network that is extensively used by the huge population of the country. However ranging from several incidents from fire to collision to derailment and so on and so forth, multiple tragedies have been reported in the year 2023 alone in India on the railway tracks. On Monday, at least 15 passengers were killed and 60 others injured after a goods train rammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling district.

Here are details of the 5 biggest accidents in 2023 that sent shock waves across India

1) Balasore tragedy: Three trains that derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence, killing close to 300 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district. The collision of the Coromandel Express with a stationary iron ore-laden goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station resulted in one of India's worst railway disasters.

2) Andhra Pradesh train accident: 14 people had died and several injured after a devastating train collision was reported in Andhra Pradesh. The incident was reported in October 2023. The accident involved Visakhapatnam-Palasa and Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger trains.

3) Buxar train mishap: Four people had died and over 70 people were injured after six coaches of the 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Junction North East Express derailed in October in Bihar's Buxar district.

4) Fire at Lucknow-Rameshwaram Bharat Gaurav train

In August 2023, nearly 10 people had died after Lucknow-Rameshwaram Bharat Gaurav train stationed at Madurai Junction caught fire. 20 people were injured in the fire. The fire broke out because some passengers had smuggled a gas cylinder on to the train and were cooking on the couch.

5) Mathura EMU train derailment

In September 2023, an EMU train from Shakur Basti in Mathura derailed and ascended to another platform causing massive damage and major inconvenience to passnegers.

In the accident that was reported on June 17, 2024 on Monday in West Bengal's Darjeeling, latest reports have indicated that the goods train jumped the red signal leading to the accident. As per a report of ANI, "Sources in the Railways said that the goods container train overshot the signal and hit the rear parcel coach of the Kanchanjunga Express. The train has two parcels and one coach for the guard."