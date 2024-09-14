Shocking Video: Hyderabad Woman Jumps To Death From 5th Floor While Talking On Phone Despite Residents Telling Her To Back Off

@TeluguScribe

A 23-year-old woman ended her life by jumping from the fifth floor of a building in Hyderabad’s Ramnagar on Saturday.

In the video of the incident, the woman can be seen standing at the edge of the building on the fifth floor as the residents shout and ask the woman to back off and not jump. However, after a few seconds, the woman jumped and hit the concrete floor below.

As per reports, the incident took place at Giri Shikhar Apartments near RTC Cross Road, under the jurisdiction of Chikkadapally Police Station.

Initial reports suggest that Sana Begum entered the apartment building, proceeded to the terrace on the fifth floor, and while speaking on her phone, took the fatal leap. She died on the spot.

Local residents, who witnessed the distressing event, quickly alerted the authorities. Police teams, along with forensic experts, arrived at the location to gather evidence and details about the incident.

The body was transported to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police register a case

While the cause of her suicide remains unknown, the Chikkadapally police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the reasons behind her drastic action.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses and reviewing any potential leads to understand what might have driven the young woman to take her own life.