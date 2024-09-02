 Shocking Video: Man Brutally Assaults Tea Vendor In Hyderabad's Bagh Lingampally After He Refuses To Give ₹2,000
The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the accused started beating the tea vendor after he allegedly refused to pay him ₹2,000.

Updated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image

A shocking video involving a tea vendor from Hyderabad's Bagh Lingampally has surfaced online. In the video, a man can be seen brutally beating the tea vendor inside a paan shop.

According to reports, the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the accused started beating the tea vendor after he allegedly refused to pay him ₹2,000.

The brutal assault on the tea vendor was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the paan shop.

The viral video shows the tea seller entering the shop as the assaulter hits him on the head.

The accused then tries to pick up the tea thermos, but the victim quickly snatches it from his hands and puts it under the counter, away from the attacker.

The accused then intensifies his attack by using his head to hit. A man, already at the cash counter of the paan shop, tried to stop the attacker, but the assailant continued to brutally beat the tea vendor.

The exact reason behind the incident is still unknown. According to reports, the attacker has been identified as Chotu.

The video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users demanding strict action against the attacker. Many users suspect that the attacker may have been intoxicated.

After watching the video of the brutal assault, some users expressed fear that the attack could have been deadly, and the tea vendor might not have survived.

