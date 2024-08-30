Tragic Video! 10-Yr-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Lorry Hits Scooter While Overtaking In Hyderabad

X

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old girl was killed while her mother and brother sustained injuries after a lorry, in an attempt to overtake, hit their scooter in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda on Thursday. The trio were returning home from school when the fatal incident took place.

As per reports, the Osmania University police have booked a case in the matter.

The deceased, identified as Kameshwari, and her brother, Vedansh, were, on Thursday, picked up from school as usual by their mother. The trio were heading home to Tarnaka on their two-wheeler when the lorry, in an attempt to overtake them, hit the handlebar.

The girl, sitting in the back seat of the scooter, fell off the vehicle and was crushed to death. The purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the girl was crushed under the lorry.

Watch the video here:

సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజీ.. లారీ మీద నుండి వెళ్లడంతో 6వ తరగతి విద్యార్థిని మృతి



హబ్సిగూడలో నిన్న సాయంత్రం జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో 6వ తరగతి చదివే కామేశ్వరి అనే విద్యార్థిని మృతి చెందింది.



సాయంత్రం పాఠశాల అయిపోగానే తన తల్లితో స్కూటీ మీద ఇంటికి వస్తుండగా లారీ ఢీకొని కింద పడింది.. లారీ వెనక… pic.twitter.com/qnJBap2NS1 — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) August 30, 2024

Reports suggest that police have registered a case in the matter and detained the driver. The lorry has also been seized.

The mother and her son were rushed to the hospital and their condition is currently stable.

This incident has once again brought to the fore demands from citizens to not allow lorries to enter the city of Hyderabad from 6 am to 11 pm.

Telangana CM directs officials to appoint governing body for Yadagirigutta temple

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to take steps to appoint a governing body for the administration of famous Lord Narasimha temple at Yadagirigutta near here along the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Reddy held a meeting with ministers and officials to review health and eco tourism projects and development of temple circuits and said the gold plating works of the 'Rajagopuram' of the Yadagirigutta temple should be expedited.

The development of the temple, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, should be taken to the next level, an official release quoted him as saying.

He also asked the officials to submit a status report with complete details on Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) and the pending development works of the temple.

On tourism sector development, the CM instructed officials to chalk out plans for developing a zoo park on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The city has a famous zoo, the Nehru Zoological Park, at Bahadurpura.

During the meeting, Reddy also told the officials to formulate a new tourism policy and study the best policies being followed in other states.

Officials were also directed to prepare plans for developing heli tourism in the state.