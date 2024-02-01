Shocking Video: Car Drags Scooter For 1 Km Bhubaneshwar; Horrifying Incident Caught On Camera

Chaos ensured on the Patia-Nandankanan road in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, after a car dragged a scooter for about one kilometre on late Wednesday. The horrifying incident was captured on camera and the video was shared on social media.

According to reports, the driver of the car, which has an Uttar Pradesh registration number, was drunk and the person initially collided with a woman and later struck a two-wheeler. The video of the concerning incident showed that instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver continued to drive with the scooter trapped beneath its front lower section. Furthermore, the sheer friction triggered sparks as the car dragged the scooter.

Watch the video below

Fortunately, the owner of the scooter was not riding at the time of the disturbing incident. However, the woman who was hit by the car sustained injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

According to reports, authorities took action against the driver, who is said to be a resident of Patia. The driver was detained for questioning. Additionally, the police have seized the car as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.