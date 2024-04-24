Shocking Video: Body Of Man Found Hanging From Unfinished Flyover In Delhi's Rohini; Police Suspect Suicide

X

In a shocking incident, a body of a 35-year-old man was found hanging from an unfinished flyover in Delhi’s Rohini. The man has been identified as Harpreet Singh.

As per reports, passersby alerted the local police, who after arriving at the spot said that prime facie it seemed like a case of suicide. However, no suicide note has been yet recovered.

A video of the incident showing Singh hanging from the bridge has surfaced on social media. In the video, passersby can be seen in shock looking at the hanging body as traffic under the bridge passes by.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic content. Viewers discretion advised.)

दिल्ली फ्लाईओवर पर लटक कर एक व्यक्ती ने दे दी अपनी जान, घटना बेगमपुर फ्लाइओवर की बताई जा रही है pic.twitter.com/XozLoViv0Y — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) April 24, 2024

Police stated that they are currently investigating the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As per news reports, the police with the help of a rescue team retrieved the body and sent it to a hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death.

Harpreet Singh is survived by his wife and their two-month-old child.