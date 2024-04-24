Delhi: Man Assaulted & Extorted At Paharganj Hotel, Forced To Pose With Naked Woman For Photos; Police Involvement Suspected

Representative image |

In a shocking incident, a tourist fell victim to assault and extortion after booking a “cheap hotel” in Delhi’s Paharganj.

According to a distress call received by journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, her friend's colleague faced a terrifying situation after opting for budget accommodation to store his luggage while attending a conference nearby.

As per Deepika’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter) after returning to the hotel to retrieve his belongings, the tourist was confronted by a group of 4-5 people who forcibly entered his room, accompanied by a woman who immediately removed her clothes.

Before the victim could understand what was going on, he was assaulted by the men. After this, the assailants took photos of the victim with the woman and threatened to make it public if he dared to report the incident to the police. The perpetrators asked the victim for ₹15,000 as ransom.

DO NOT BOOK CHEAP HOTELS IN PAHARGANJ, DELHI



Got a frantic call from a friend. Her colleague who was in Delhi for a conference near Paharganj booked a cheap hotel because he had to just keep his luggage and go for a conference



After his work when he came back to hotel to pick… — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 23, 2024

In the post, Deepika further said that the victim did not officially lodge a complaint as it seems that “police was also involved.”

This disturbing incident brings the importance of exercising caution when selecting accommodation, especially in areas known for questionable safety standards to the fore. Deepika in her social media post, talked about the need for travellers to thoroughly research and scrutinise hotel reviews before making reservations

In a subsequent post, Deepika informed that she has been contacted by the Delhi police in the matter.

Update : I have been contacted by @DelhiPolice @DCPCentralDelhi on this matter. They've extended all support & taking it seriously. Whether cop who was with goons is a real cop or not is a matter of investigation. Have connected the victim with senior officers. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 23, 2024

She said that the Delhi police have “ extended all support & taking it seriously. Whether a cop who was with goons is a real cop or not is a matter of investigation. Have connected the victim with senior officers.”