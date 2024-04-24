 Delhi: Man Assaulted & Extorted At Paharganj Hotel, Forced To Pose With Naked Woman For Photos; Police Involvement Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Man Assaulted & Extorted At Paharganj Hotel, Forced To Pose With Naked Woman For Photos; Police Involvement Suspected

Delhi: Man Assaulted & Extorted At Paharganj Hotel, Forced To Pose With Naked Woman For Photos; Police Involvement Suspected

In a subsequent post, Deepika informed that she has been contacted by the Delhi police in the matter.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

In a shocking incident, a tourist fell victim to assault and extortion after booking a “cheap hotel” in Delhi’s Paharganj. 

According to a distress call received by journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, her friend's colleague faced a terrifying situation after opting for budget accommodation to store his luggage while attending a conference nearby. 

As per Deepika’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter) after returning to the hotel to retrieve his belongings, the tourist was confronted by a group of 4-5 people who forcibly entered his room, accompanied by a woman who immediately removed her clothes.

Before the victim could understand what was going on, he was assaulted by the men. After this, the assailants took photos of the victim with the woman and threatened to make it public if he dared to report the incident to the police.  The perpetrators asked the victim for ₹15,000 as ransom.

In the post, Deepika further said that the victim did not officially lodge a complaint as it seems that “police was also involved.”

This disturbing incident brings the importance of exercising caution when selecting accommodation, especially in areas known for questionable safety standards to the fore. Deepika in her social media post, talked about the need for travellers to thoroughly research and scrutinise hotel reviews before making reservations

In a subsequent post, Deepika informed that she has been contacted by the Delhi police in the matter.

Read Also
Delhi Viral Video: Biryani Sold In Plates Featuring Lord Ram's Pictures In Jahangirpuri; Owner...
article-image

She said that the Delhi police have “ extended all support & taking it seriously. Whether a cop who was with goons is a real cop or not is a matter of investigation. Have connected the victim with senior officers.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Live Breaking News Updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Faints While Giving Speech During Lok Sabha...

Live Breaking News Updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Faints While Giving Speech During Lok Sabha...

NHRC India Organises Core Group Meeting On Criminal Justice System Reforms

NHRC India Organises Core Group Meeting On Criminal Justice System Reforms

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 24, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

MP: Failed Suicide Attempt Lands Jobless Man Between Wheels Of Jhansi-Etawah Express; Video Viral

MP: Failed Suicide Attempt Lands Jobless Man Between Wheels Of Jhansi-Etawah Express; Video Viral

'Betrayed Congress... Will Face Dire Consequences': Amreli Congress President Threatens Nilesh...

'Betrayed Congress... Will Face Dire Consequences': Amreli Congress President Threatens Nilesh...