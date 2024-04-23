Delhi Viral Video: Biryani Sold In Plates Featuring Lord Ram's Pictures In Jahangirpuri; Owner Arrested Following Outrage |

Delhi: A video has gone viral on the internet showing shocking visuals of biryani being served in plates featuring images of Lord Ram. The incident reportedly took place at a biryani joint in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Sunday. Local police immediately took the accused in custody.

Video Shows Plates Featuring Lord Ram's Pictures

In the video that has gone viral on social media, one can see visuals of bundles of paper dishes featuring Lord Ram's pictures on them. A mob of people can be seen near the biryani shop, possibly triggered by the shameful move of the shop owner. Later, local police can be seen arrived at the scene handling the chaos there and taking the shop owner in their custody.

Jahangirpuri, Delhi: Biriyani was being served on paper plates with images of Lord Rama, locals and Bajrang dal object and complained to Police.



Investigation on.....https://t.co/gcojcxZYgU pic.twitter.com/HgxcgFEnke — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 23, 2024

Commotion At Biryani Shop, Owner Held

As soon as the information came to light, locals and Bajrang dal members objected the shop owner from selling biryani in those plates and also complained to the Police. A commotion erupted against the biryani seller at his shop. However, local police immediately arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.

According to reports citing the police, one or two plates from the bundle of paper plates had photos of Lord Ram. Currently, the Jahangirpuri police station is investigating the entire incident.

Investigation Underway

The police are conducting an investigation into the matter, however the incident has caused outrage in the locality. The police are also examining whether the accused did this for marketing purposes or intentionally aimed to hurt religious sentiments.

Delhiites are passionate about food, and the city is famous nationwide for its culinary delights. Even in Old Delhi, there are numerous shops where the taste of the food captivates people. Biryani is also one such item loved by many. However, after such an incident of hurting religious sentiments for the sake of selling food came to light, people were outraged.