Shocking Video: Attacker Strikes Man’s Head With Axe Over Personal Animosity During Hanuman Jayanti Event In Rajasthan’s Bundi

In a shocking incident of personal rivalry, a man attacked another person with an axe during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bundi, Rajasthan, on Tuesday night (April 23). The blow from the axe was so severe that it left the victim unconscious and bleeding on the spot.

The purported video of the horrifying incident has now surfaced on social media. In the video, a woman can be seen dancing among seated men when a person suddenly emerges from behind the curtains wielding an axe and attacks the man wearing a white shirt. The impact of the axe blow was so forceful that it left the man unconscious.

Following the attack, chaos erupted in the area, and people scattered in panic. Reports indicate that the attacker, identified as Tejmal, fled the scene after the assault.

The injured man has been admitted to a private hospital in Kota, where his condition is currently critical.

The victim's younger brother, Ranjeet Meena, a resident of Kodakya, has filed a case against the attacker, Tejmal Gurjar (45), who also resides in the same village.

Investigation underway

According to Ranjeet, on June 18, 2023, Tejmal and his family were on their way to the temple when their tractor-trolley overturned due to a malfunction. During the incident, Tejmal's wife, Sanju, and Gobari Lal lost their lives. While Tejmal claimed it was an accident, he had resentment and subsequently carried out the violent attack.

Local police are currently investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to catch the accused.