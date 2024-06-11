Shocking: Jaipur Shop In Johari Bazaar Sells Fake Jewellery Worth ₹300 at ₹6 Crore To US National; Police Launch Probe

representative image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Jaipur: In a shocking case that has surfaced from Jaipur city of Rajasthan, a shop in Johari Bazaar Sold Fake Jewellery Worth Rs 300 at Rs 6 Crore To a US National. After realising the truth, the US national made multiple failed attempts to get the matter probed by visiting India. Finally, upon intervention by the US Embassy, Jaipur police launched an investigation. The accused shop owners have been identified as Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav, and the US national has been identified as Cherish.

It has been revealed that the owner and his son who run a jewellery shop in Jaipur's Johari Bazaar sold a fake piece of jewellery as gold to Cherish and charged Rs. 6 crore for the same. Cherish got easily bluffed and flew back to US with the fake piece of jewellery thinking it was gold. However when she presented the same at an exhibition platform, the picture was clear. She along with his family members rushed to Jaipur and took exhaustive measures to bring the father-son duo to book. However they got zero cooperation and intern was trapped in another fake case by the shop owners.

Being disappointed, the woman sought assistance from the US Embassy and after that the Jaipur police sprung into action and launched an investigation. While the shop owners are absconding, a middle man who issued certificate of authenticity for that jewellery has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.