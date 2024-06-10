MP: Honeytrap Gang Extorts ₹1 Lakh Cash, Gold Jewels From Gwalior Bizman; Blackmails Him With His 'Stripping Video'

Representative Pic |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An infamous honeytrap gang of Gwalior targeted a 33-year-old businessman and extorted gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh cash on Friday. The gang threatened him that it would leak his 'intimate' video if he didn't meet their demands.

The victim, identified as a businessman of Dal Baazar in Gwalior, gave up his gold chain, two gold rings, and Rs 1 lakh cash to stop the blackmailers from shaming him in society. Tired of their daily demands, the victim approached the police station and filed a complaint.

The perpetrator gang consists of one woman and three men. The girl befriended the businessman on WhatsApp and invited him to her room. Janakganj police station has registered a complaint and rounded up a suspect woman.

The 'Rendezvous'!

According to station in-charge Vipendra Chauhan, the case dates back to five years ago, when the victim received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. Unknowingly, the man befriended the woman and started talking to her. Soon she invited him to meet her at a room near Santosh Vatika on Sunday. When the victim reached the spot, he saw three men in the room, who left after he entered. The woman lured him into her trap and asked him to remove his clothes. Tempted, the victim took off his clothes. Little did he know about the hidden cameras, secretly recording him.

After the businessman filed a complaint, the police traced the WhatsApp number and rounded up a woman. The police have obtained the names and addresses of the other gang members. The police suspect this is a comprehensive honeytrap syndicate targeting wealthy individuals.