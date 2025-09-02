SHOCKING! 45-Year-Old Kerala Assembly Staffer Collapses & Dies While Dancing On Stage During Onam Celebrations; Video

45-Year-Old Kerala Assembly Staffer Collapses & Dies While Dancing On Stage During Onam Celebrations (Screengrab) | X

Thiruvananthapuram: A 45-year-old staffer of the Kerala Assembly collapsed and died on stage while dancing during Onam celebrations. The event was organised by the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday. The incident was recorded on camera, and the video soon went viral on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Junais. He was an assistant librarian, reported News18. Earlier, Junia also worked as the personal assistant of former MLA PV Anwar. After the 45-year-old man collapsed, he was rushed to a hospital. However, he could not survive.

Video Of The Incident:

In the viral video, it could be seen that Junias collapsed on stage while dancing. The dance performance was stopped, and the other members of his group rushed towards him. The reason for his death was not known. He was a native of Kerala's Wayanad.

In February this year, a 23-year-old woman collapsed and died while dancing on stage at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. According to eye-witnesses, the woman, Parnita Jain, was dancing at her cousin's 'sangeet' ceremony. when she collapsed in the middle of the performance. Indore resident Parnita died, possibly due to cardiac arrest, Sachin Jain, a local Jain community leader, told PTI. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

A similar incident took place in April this year, when a business suffered a massive heart attack and died on the spot while dancing on stage with his wife on their 25th wedding anniversary in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly