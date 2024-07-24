Shimla Shocking Video: Brawl Between 2 Groups Takes Ugly Turn Causing Man To Fall Off Cliff In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla Shocking Video: Verbal Brawl Between Two Groups Takes Ugly Turn Resulting In Man Falling Off Cliff |

Shimla: In a shocking video that is doing rounds on social media, two groups were seen fighting over an issue leading one a man losing his control and falling off a cliff. The incident reportedly took place in Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, when a verbal argument took an ugly turn. In the video, it could be clearly seen that two cars are stationary on the road, while a huge crowd is seen present at the spot where two men are seen fighting ferociously. While what lead to the heated argument is still not clear, it was clearly visible that the argument had taken a violent turn with the dup physically heckling each other.

Tourist groups clash near Shimla railway station over pass issue, escalating into physical fight & a person being thrown down a cliff!#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/dGnkyYmG2H — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 23, 2024

Amid the chaos, one of the men is seen losing balance and falling off on the other side of the cliff in a fraction of a second. While a few by-standers are seen peeping down to check if the one who fell is okay, the other man involved in the brawl is seen walking towards his car. The exact location where the incident took place is still not clear.

Netizens were shocked to see the video, and have reacted in abundance.

@Nidhzee said, "shameless how the way he escaped without making sure if the other guy is even okay"

@meetrahuldev said, "This attitude comes with Thar and Creta under free accessory package."

Sporadic incidents of violence in Himachal Paradesh

The video has added another point to worry for the administration as Himachal is already in news for repeated incidents of violence, especially after Kulwinder Kaur, the security officer allegedly slapped new BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport earlier in June.

Himachal Pradesh hit the headlines in June for incidents of violence multiple times. Biggest of them being, a shopkeeper's shop being vandalised and a couple being allegedly assaulted by a group of men after an argument over parking.

Ready-made garments shop ransacked over religious dispute

On June 22, angry mob ransacked a ready-made garment shop of a person named Javed in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan over a religious dispute. Mob accused Javed of posting a provocative photo of slaughter act in his What's app status. Later Javed was arrested by UP's Shamli police after an FIR was registered against him for promoting enmity.

Couple targeted over parking issue

In June, a Punjab-origin non-resident Indian (NRI) was allegedly assaulted by a group of men after an argument over parking while he was visiting Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh. Kawaljit Singh claimed that he and his wife of Spanish origin were targeted as he was Punjabi. Soon after the incident, General Secretary Shiromani Akali Dal Bikram Singh Majithia took to X (formerly known as Twitter and claimed that local residents of Himachal Pradesh were targeting Punjabi tourists ever since the Kangana Ranaut was slapped at Chandigarh airport.