Sheena Bora Murder: Indrani's husband Peter Mukerjea gets bail

The Bombay High court on Thursday granted Peter Mukerjea bail. He was granted bail on "merits of the case and his medical conditions".
Justice Sambre ordered Mukerjea to pay Rs. 2 lakh.
He has also been prohibited from contacting his children, Rahul and Vidhi.
Further details awaited.
