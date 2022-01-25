Shaurya Chakra- third highest peacetime gallantry medal awarded to 6 Army personnel

India’s third-highest gallantry medal in peacetime, Shaurya Chakra, will be awarded to six Army personnel including posthumously to one for displaying bravery in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Naib Subedar Sreejith M of 17 Madras has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation in July 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir while carrying out search operations.

Havildar Anil Kumar Tomar of the Rajput Regiment has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumous) for killing two terrorists while leading a Combat Action Team in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020.

Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Kumar Reddy has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in a face to face gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir. He also saved the life of his team Commander during the operation.

Rifleman Rakesh Sharma of 5 Assam Rifles has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra for killing two insurgents in an operation in Assam in July 2021.

Havildar Pinku Kumar of the Jat Regiment has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist while blocking their escape route during an operation. He had seriously injured another terrorist before laying down his life.

Havildar Kashiray Bammanalli of the Corps of Engineers has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for killing a terrorist in an operation around an orchard in the Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir. The havildar had also saved the lives of his team members during the operation.

A total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, was announced by the Union government on Tuesday for personnel of various central and state police forces on the eve of Republic Day.

The Union Home Ministry published a list containing names of personnel who have been decorated with the police medal for gallantry, the president’s police medal for distinguished service and the police medal for meritorious service.

