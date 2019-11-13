Shashi, uncle ko English bolke sunao: Check out preview of Cong MP's comedy special

"Anything I say is assumed by people to be more complicated than it really is," rues Shashi Tharoor in a sneak peek from a new Amazon Original called One Mic Stand.
He goes on to recount a time with a laugh, the time when he tried to order a 'Caesar salad' in a restaurant and inadvertently impressed a woman who thought that he was quoting Shakespeare.
Watch the video below:
Twitter users are in splits over the Congress MP's humorous side.
"This is one standup special I'm eagerly waiting for," wrote one user, while another comment wondered why more politicians didn't do this "once in a while".
"It is so refreshing to see you laugh at yourself," said another. One user even attached a screenshot of the meaning of a word used in Tharoor's short clip (recalcitrant).
The new series will be available on Amazon Prime from November 15.