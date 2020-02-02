Shashi Tharoor terms Budget 2020 as 'sit-down India Budget' but gives thumps up to ‘middle-class tax cut’

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, is a "sit-down India Budget".
"I thought the speech was far too long. It was as long as a complete T20 match, but much less exciting than that... In fact the first hour and a half I would say we saw nothing. We saw the same old empty slogans being recited," Tharoor told ANI here.
"In the last hour, we got a couple of interesting things. I was impressed with the inclusion of museums and culture for the first time. I was impressed with the decision that they would actually give a tax break to the middle-class people who are earning Rs 12.5 lakhs and less," he said. Tharoor said that rural demand is a "major priority for our country".
"There is something really weak about the attention being paid to the agriculture sector and welfare... I am not excited about this budget at all. I think in many ways that after the slogan of Stand-up India, it is now a sit-down India Budget," he further said.
