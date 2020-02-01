Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 99,300 cr on education, experts want its fruitful use

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has earmarked Rs 99,300 crore for education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crores for skill development. FM Sitharaman said that the government would also introduce foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector. IND-SAT exam to be held in African and Asian countries, for bench marking foreign candidates who wish to study in India. Government proposes to set up National Police University and National Forensic University.

FM has proposed degree-level full-fledged online education programme to be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework. Urban local bodies across the country will provide internships for young engineers for a period of up to one year.

Sitharaman said BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has given tremendous results and , Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) is now higher for girls than for boys at all levels. GER for girls is 94.3 at the elementary level.

University of Mumbai's former vice chancellor Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar said the allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for education sector could be satisfactory but it is not the question of allocation alone. ''Last year the University Grant Commission (UGC) had not spent even 50% of the amount for higher reducaton because UGC and all other educational institutions remained busy primarily with non educational activities rather than taking innovative steps for making education employment friendly. If additional funds are spent for teaching Vedas, Upanishads and ancient culture, I do not think the said allocation will make any positive impact on educational development,'' he noted.