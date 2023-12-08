 'Shashi Tharoor Should Be In Jail Not In Parliament': Mahua Moitra’s Ex-Partner Jai Anant Dehadrai After Accusing Cong MP Of Molesting Woman In Taj Chambers In Deleted X Post
Dehadrai had further claimed in his now-deleted post that "Mahua had prevented him from reporting Tharoor's sickening behaviour."

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Jai Anant Dehadrai had put serious accusations on Shashi Tharoor but deleted his post later | ANI/X

New Delhi: A day after making sensational and explosive accusations on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Jai Anant Dehadrai on Friday (December 8) said in his tweet: "Shashi Tharoor should be in jail not in Parliament." Earlier, Jai Anant Dehadrai, who was Mahua Moitra's ex-partner, in a post on X had accused that Shashi Tharoor had "molested a lady at Taj Chambers" in 2022.

BJP National Secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, also took to X and commented on the post. "This tweet may be deleted. But it has definitely exposed the hypocrisy of a TMC leader whose voice was heard on all women issues. She has failed to speak when it mattered the most," said Sirsa in his post on X.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

