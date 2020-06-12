Shashi Tharoor says Congressmen are being killed, gets corrected by Anupam Kher

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday made some startling comments. Tharoor says Congressmen are being killed for standing up for secularism and democracy.

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote: Congressmen are being killed from Kashmir to Kerala for standing up for secularism & democracy."

Without naming BJP, he said those against the ‘idea of India’ are calling for a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’. "The message is clear: "Congress-mukt Bharat" is what all enemies of the Idea of India want," Tharoor said.