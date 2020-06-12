Shashi Tharoor says Congressmen are being killed, gets corrected by Anupam Kher

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday made some startling comments. Tharoor says Congressmen are being killed for standing up for secularism and democracy.
Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote: Congressmen are being killed from Kashmir to Kerala for standing up for secularism & democracy."
Without naming BJP, he said those against the ‘idea of India’ are calling for a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’. "The message is clear: "Congress-mukt Bharat" is what all enemies of the Idea of India want," Tharoor said.
But Tharoor's comments didn't go down well with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who slammed the Congress leader. “You are such an educated person. What has happened to your thinking? In this scenario when a terrorist kills anyone from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he kills an INDIAN. Not a political party member. What a twisted thing to say!” Anupam Kher tweeted.
Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and member of the Congress party, was shot dead on Monday. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. His last rites were performed on Tuesday morning.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)