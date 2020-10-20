Shashi Tharoor lauds Punjabi cinema for featuring his book, says 'Bollywood doesn't have time for mundane pursuits'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was surprised when a Punjabi movie featured his book ‘An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India’.

The scene is from the 2019 film ‘Uda Aida’ starring Tarsem Jassar and Neeru Bajwa in lead roles.

Sharing the still on Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “So glad that Punjabi cinema (is that Pollywood for Punjab or Jollywood for Jullundur?) is depicting characters who read books! No one in Bollywood seems to have the time for such mundane pursuits...”