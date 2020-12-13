Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab Congress MPs' protest at Jantar Mantar, demands Parliament's winter session

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday joined his party colleagues from Punjab in raising the farmers' demand and seeking Parliament's winter session.

Congress MPs from Punjab have been on protest at Jantar Mantar demanding that a Parliament session be called to repeal farm laws that have triggered protests by farmers. On Sunday, two MPs - Gurjeet Aujla and Jasbir Gill - were sitting at Jantar Mantar along with some party leaders.

"My friends here are asking the Centre to settle the matter with the farmers' unions and also to have winter session which should have been held by 3rd week of Nov," Tharoor, joining MPs from Punjab at the protest site, said.