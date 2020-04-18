Sharjeel Imam booked for seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Milia Islamia

On Saturday, Delhi Police filed a charge-sheet against Sharjeel Imam for giving a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Milia Islamia on December 19, 2019, reported news agency ANI.
Sharjeel Imam was arrested on December 13, 2019. Based on the evidence, sections 124A and 153A of the IPC (sedition and promoting enmity between classes) were invoked in the case.
Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, who was on the run after sedition charges were slapped against him for allegedly making inflammatory statements, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on January 28. The JNU scholar was wanted by the police of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi.
A graduate in computer science from IIT-Mumbai, Imam had shifted to Delhi for pursuing research at the Centre for Historical Studies at the JNU.
He was slapped with a sedition case after a video of his purported speech went viral on social media where he was heard speaking about "cutting off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of India.
"If five lakh people are organised, we can cut off the northeast and India permanently. If not, at least for a month or half a month. Throw as much 'mawad' (variously described as pus or rubbish) on rail tracks and roads that it takes the Air Force one month to clear it.
"Cutting off Assam (from India) is our responsibility, only then they (the government) will listen to us. We know the condition of Muslims in Assam....they are being put into detention camps," he was shown in the video as saying.
(Inputs from Agencies)
