 Chennai Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In City & Surrounding Areas; Here's To Check Details
The IMD has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Sunday, the capital city woke up at 06: 12 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Chennai Weather | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The persistent rain may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas. The meteorological agency has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

Today's temperatures and humidity

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Sunday, the capital city woke up at 06: 12 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 68 per cent.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food, be ready for power cuts.

Rainfall in these regions of Tamil Nadu

The rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Cuddalore, Vellore, Western Ghats, Kanniyakumari, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Karur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Theni, Vellore, Nagapattinam, Tenkasi, Ariyalur, Puducherry, Karaikal, Sivaganga, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in these regions.

