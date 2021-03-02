Sharjah-Lucknow IndiGo flight diverts to Karachi due to medical emergency, passenger declared dead on arrival

New Delhi: A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi airport in Pakistan on Tuesday after a medical emergency onboard, the career said.

The passenger who had the medical emergency could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival, IndiGo said in a statement.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the statement said.

"We are deeply saddened with the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family," it added.

Earlier this month, an Indian air ambulance had made an emergency landing at the Islamabad airport for refuelling.