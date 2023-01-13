Sharad Yadav death: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of laughing while paying condolences; watch video

The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of laughing while visiting the late Sharad Yadav’s family on Friday.
He also said in his tweet that this is certainly not how a Tapasvi would behave. Sensitivity demands one act maturely, but then in 2018, Rahul was laughing during Dharam Singh's condolence meet; was busy on the phone during Pulwama Shraddhanjali.
Sharad Yadav passed away at the age of 75
Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passed away, confirmed his daughter through a Facebook post. He was 75 years old.
The veteran socialist leader has started his efforts to bring the opposition parties together in India. In 2022, after meeting Rahul Gandhi, he had said that the opposition parties that are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS should come together.
In an effort to bring various offshoots of the erstwhile Janata Dal together, he even merged his party, the LJP, with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD.
