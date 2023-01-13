Sharad Yadav death: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of laughing while paying condolences; watch video

Sharad Yadav Passes Away: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of smiling while Yadav's family was in tears; shares video |

The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of laughing while visiting the late Sharad Yadav’s family on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi smiling while Sharad Yadav’s family is in tears- certainly not how a Tapasvi would behave



Sensitivity demands one acts maturely but then in 2018 Rahul was laughing during Dharam Singh's condolence meet; was busy in phone during Pulwama Shraddhanjali



Some tapasvi! pic.twitter.com/axj2CwS4fR — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 13, 2023

He also said in his tweet that this is certainly not how a Tapasvi would behave. Sensitivity demands one act maturely, but then in 2018, Rahul was laughing during Dharam Singh's condolence meet; was busy on the phone during Pulwama Shraddhanjali.

Sharad Yadav passed away at the age of 75

Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passed away, confirmed his daughter through a Facebook post. He was 75 years old.

The veteran socialist leader has started his efforts to bring the opposition parties together in India. In 2022, after meeting Rahul Gandhi, he had said that the opposition parties that are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS should come together.

In an effort to bring various offshoots of the erstwhile Janata Dal together, he even merged his party, the LJP, with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD.