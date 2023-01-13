'I learnt a lot about politics from Sharad Yadav ji,' says Rahul Gandhi |

New Delhi: Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said Yadav was a man of humble nature and he has learnt a lot from him. Sharad Yadav ji has taught me a lot about politics. His passing away today has left me saddened. He shared a relationship of respect with my 'dadi' Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told media.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet

"Sharad Yadav ji was a person of humble nature along with being a leader of socialism. I have learnt a lot from him. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family members. His contribution to the country will always be remembered," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

शरद यादव जी समाजवाद के पुरोधा होने के साथ एक विनम्र स्वभाव के व्यक्ति थे। मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा है।



उनके शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। देश के लिए उनका योगदान सदा याद रखा जाएगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 12, 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condoled the demise of socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav and said he strengthened the politics of quality. The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweet

Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi said, "Am saddened by the demise of Sharad Yadav, former president of JDU and senior leader of the socialist stream of the country. Serving the country as a former Union minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality".

देश की समाजवादी धारा के वरिष्ठ नेता, जेडीयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष, श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ।



एक पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व दशकों तक एक उत्कृष्ट सांसद के तौर पर देश सेवा का कार्य कर,उन्होंने समानता की राजनीति को मज़बूत किया।



उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2023

The Congress chief also sent his deepest condolences to his family and friends.

The Congress also tweeted about Yadav's demise and expressed condolences to his family.

"The demise of former JDU president, former Union minister and senior socialist leader Sharad Yadav is an irreparable loss to Indian politics," the party said.

KC Venugopal also expressed his condolences

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, "Shocked at the demise of Sharad Yadav ji. He was a staunch socialist and committed to the idea of an inclusive India. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Yadav was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis. Yadav died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.