Shahjahan Seikh: It Will Be Good If Sandeshkhali Violence Would Be Probed By CBI

Kolkata: As the investigation into the Sandeshkhali violence case is underway, TMC's strongman and the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case Shahjahan Seikh said "it will be good if CBI probes the matter". Sheikh, a key accused in sexual assault and land grab charges in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, was arrested in February in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate officials who were conducting a raid in the area on January 5 2024, as part of a probe into the ration distribution scam case.

This comes a day after the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed a court-monitored investigation by the CBI into the alleged cases of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Needless to say, BJP had hailed Calcutta High Court's decision. Union Minister Smriti Irani said, ""Mamata Banerjee has been trying to save Sheikh Shahjahan since long. However, the court today has ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. I welcome the court's decision. This is the first step to provide justice to the women of Sandeshkhali."

Sandeshkhali violence case

The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. Earlier, a court in Kolkata remanded Shahjahan in ED custody till April 13 following his arrest in connection with the attack on the team from the central agency. ED also found many illegal financial transactions in the shrimp import and export business over the course of its probe against the expelled TMC strongman. The agency also filed two Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIR) against him.