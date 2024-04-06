Sandeshkhali Incidents Should Not Be Equated As Singur And Nandigram, Says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | X

Kolkata: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to punish Sandeshkhali culprits behind land grab and sexual harassment incidents, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not equate Sandeshkhali incident with that of Singur and Nandigram.

“There were some incidents at Sandeshkhali and the state administration has taken proper steps. Our state police have arrested our people. What Modi does when issues happen in BJP ruled states. The one who misbehaved with women wrestlers is the minister of BJP,” said Mamata.

Incidentally, Singur and Nandigram movements by Trinamool Congress (TMC) against land grabbing incidents by the erstwhile Left Front government led TMC to power in 2011.

Without naming BJP Cooch Behar candidate Nisith Pramanik, Mamata apparently slammed him.

“PM came to Bengal and made a lot of tall claims. He was canvassing for the MoS in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Before branding others as corrupt, the PM and his team should first look into the mirror themselves. We had removed him (BJP Candidate) from Cooch Behar as he would engage in bombings, murders, riots, corruption, and smuggling. There are documented cases against him. How can someone with so many criminal cases become MoS Home Minister?” questioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata also took potshots against BJP Tamluk candidate former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Birbhum candidate former SP Debashish Dhar.

“We have shown that we can by arresting Arabul Islam and Shahjahan Sheikh. Why can’t they (BJP) arrest scam tainted people in the saffron camp,” further added Mamata.

BJP Baranagar bypoll candidate Sajal Ghosh said that for Mamata Banerjee, Nisith was ‘good’ when he was in Trinamool Congress (TMC) and became ‘bad’ after he had defected to the saffron camp.