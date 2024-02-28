Sexual Assault Happens Not Just To Women But To Men As Well: Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court | File photo

Thiruvananthapuram, February 28: Men are also subjected to sex assault, the Kerala High Court said in oral observation while considering a petition on Wednesday, February 28. A doctor had moved a petition against a protocol under which only gynaecologists, preferably women gynaecologists, are called to examine victims of sexual assault in Kerala. Agreeing to hear the doctor's petition, the Kerala High Court also observed that there was an increase in POCSO cases where boys were victims.

"Sexual assault is not confined to girls, it happens to boys also. It is rare but it is possible. I know that it is happening. But generally we take care of women. Generally, ninety-nine per cent of sexual assault victims for some reason are women," Justice Devan Ramachandran observed. Questioning the rationale behind the petition, he added: "I don't know why you should be concerned. We are trying to give maximum support to the victim. It has nothing to do with you and everything to do with the victim."

Increase In POCSO Cases Where Boys Are Victims:

The judge also observed that minor boys are vulnerable to sexual assault. "Here, you have assumed that the victims are women. You should have qualified that the victims you refer to are women victims alone. There are men, young boys being abused. I have seen a couple of cases recently. There are more boys in POCSO matters these days," he orally remarked.

Eventually, the High Court agreed to hear the matter on March 5. However, it said: "You (petitioner-doctor) should take it as a social commitment. You should go even if you are called at night. You run and go if you are on call when you get money. I don't find this protocol to be wrong but if there are any problems in the working of it, we can certainly iron it out."