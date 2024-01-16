Soldier Accused Of Offering Cash To Minor Boy For Sex Denied Bail By Kerala High Court, Judge Says 'He Is Supposed To Protect Dignity Of Citizens'

Kerala High Court |

Kochi, January 16: The Kerala High Court recently rejected bail application of a soldier accused of persuading a minor boy for having sex with him. Denying bail to the accused, Justice Sophy Thomas said a soldier is supposed to protect the nation and dignity of citizens. The soldier faces charged under the the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

"Being a soldier, the allegations against the petitioner have to viewed more seriously. He is supposed to guard the nation and the dignity and integrity of the citizens," Justice Thomas observed in her January 5 order denying bail to the soldier. The allegations, if proved, would be vulgar and "unbecoming of a responsible military officer", she further remarked.

What Are The Allegations?

The soldier, who was posted in Lakshadweep, along with one of his friends, is accused of offering cash to a 13-year-old boy for having sex with them. When the allegations surfaced, both the accused were booked under the POCSO Act.

Soldier Denies Charges

During the hearing on his bail application, the soldier claimed that he was being falsely implicated in the case because his family has an old dispute with the boy's family. However, the prosecution told the court that the investigation in the case was ongoing. If the accused is granted bail, it may affect the probe. The victim boy's safety would be at risk, the prosecution said opposing the bail application.

"This court is not inclined to release the petitioner on bail at present considering the factual situations," Justice Thomas said after hearing the arguments from both the sides.