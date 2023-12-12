Several Western Railway Trains To Be Cancelled, Diverted And Regulated Owing To Remodeling Of Barabanki Station Of Lucknow Division

Representative Image | FPJ

In connection with yard remodeling of Barabanki station of Lucknow division and non-interlocking work at Bapudham Motihari yard station in Samastipur Division, several Western Railway trains will be cancelled, diverted and regulated.

According to a senior officer of Western Railway, four to five trips eight trains will be cancelled and 18 trains will be run via diverted routes during the work. Apart from that Train No.09466 Darbhanga - Ahmedabad Special train, journey commencing on 18th , 25th December, 2023, 1st , 8th, and 15th January, 2024 will be detained enroute by 30 minutes.

Details of cancelled trains

Train No. 15269 Muzaffarpur – Sabarmati Jansadharan Express journey commencing on 14th, 21st, 28th December,2023, 04th and 11th January, 2024.

Train No. 15270 Sabarmati – Muzaffarpur Jansadharan Express journey commencing on 16th, 23rd, 30th December,2023, 6th and 13th January, 2024.

Train No. 15046 Okha – Gorakhpur Express journey commencing on 17th, 24th, 31st December,2023, 7th and 14th January, 2024.

Train No. 15045 Gorakpur – Okha Express journey commencing on 14th, 21st, 28th December,2023, 4th and 11th January, 2024.

Train No. 19615 Udaipur City – Kamakhya Express journey commencing on 11th, 18th, 25th December,2023, 1st and 8th January, 2024.

Train No. 19616 Kamakhya - Udaipur City Express journey commencing on 14th, 21st, 28th December,2023, 4th and 11th January, 2024.

Train No. 22921 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express journey commencing on 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st December,2023, 7th and 14th January, 2024.

Train No. 22922 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Antyodaya Express journey commencing on 12th, 19th, 26th, December,2023, 2nd, 9th and 16th January, 2024.

Diversion of trains

Train No. 19037 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Avadh Express will be diverted via Sagauli - Raxaul – Sitamarhi – Muzaffarpur for journey commencing on 12th December, 2023.

Train No. 19038 Barauni - Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be diverted via Muzaffarpur – Sitamarhi - Raxaul – Sagauli for journey commencing on 13th December to 15th December 2023.

Train No. 15067 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Express will be diverted via Gorakhpur – Ayodhya - Ayodhya Cantt - Sultanpur - Prayagraj - Kanpur Central for journey commencing on 13th, 20th, 27th December 2023, 3rd & 10th January, 2024.

Train No. 15068 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Express will be diverted via Kanpur Central – Prayagraj – Sultanpur - Ayodhya Cantt – Ayodhya - Gorakhpur for journey commencing on 15th, 22th, 29th December 2023, 5th and 12th January, 2024.

Train No. 15635 Okha – Guwahati Dwarka Express will be diverted via Kanpur Central – Prayagraj – Mirzapur - Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya for journey commencing on 15th, 22th, 29th December 2023, 5th and 12th January, 2024.

Train No. 15636 Guwahati - Okha Dwarka Express will be diverted via Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Mirzapur - Prayagraj - Kanpur Central for journey commencing on 18th, 25th December 2023, 1st & 8th January, 2024.

Train No. 15667 Gandhidham – Kamakhya Express will be diverted via Kanpur Central – Prayagraj – Mirzapur - Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya for journey commencing on 16th, 23rd, 30th December 2023, 6th and 13th January, 2024.

Train No. 15668 Kamakhya – Gandhidham Express will be diverted via Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Mirzapur - Prayagraj - Kanpur Central for journey commencing on 20th, 27th December 2023, 3rd and 10th January, 2024.

Train No. 09189 Mumbai Central – Katihar Special will be diverted via Lucknow – Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh- Varanasi- Varanasi City- Chhapra for journey commencing on 16th, 23rd, 30th December 2023, 6th and 13th January, 2024.

Train No. 09190 Katihar - Mumbai Central Special will be diverted via Chhapra - Varanasi City – Varanasi- Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh - Lucknow for journey commencing on 19th, 26th, December 2023, 2nd, 9th and 16th January, 2024.

Train No. 19321 Indore – Patna Express will be diverted via Lucknow – Sultanpur – Zafarabad for journey commencing on 16th, 23rd, 30th December 2023, 6th and 13th January, 2024.

Train No. 19322 Rajendra Nagar - Indore Express will be diverted via Zafarabad - Sultanpur - Lucknow for journey commencing on 18th, 25th December 2023, 1st, 8th and 15th January, 2024.

Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express will be diverted via Burhwal - Sitapur City - Shahjahanpur for journey commencing on 14th, 15th ,21st , 22nd, 28th, 29th December 2023, 4th, 5th , 11th and 12th January, 2024.

Train No. 19270 Muzaffarpur - Porbandar Express will be diverted via Shahjahanpur - Sitapur City - Burhwal for journey commencing on 17th, 18th, 24th, 25th, 31st December 2023, 1st, 7th, 8th and 14th January, 2024.

Train No. 19409 Ahmedabad – Gorakhpur Express will be diverted via Kanpur Central – Prayagraj – Banaras - Varanasi City - Bhatni - Gorakhpur for journey commencing on 14th, 16th , 21st , 23rd , 28th , 30th December 2023, 4th , 6th , 11th and 13th January, 2024.

Train No. 19410 Gorakhpur - Ahmedabad Express will be diverted via Gorakhpur- Bhatni - Varanasi City - Banaras - Prayagraj - Kanpur Central for journey commencing on 16th , 18th , 23rd , 25th , 30th December 2023, 1st , 6th , 8th , 13th and 15th January, 2024.

Train No. 19053 Surat – Muzaffarpur Express will be diverted via Kanpur Central – Prayagraj – Banaras – Varanasi - Varanasi City – Ballia for journey commencing on 15th, 22nd, 29th December 2023, 5th & 12th January, 2024.

Train No. 19054 Muzaffarpur - Surat Express will be diverted via Ballia - Varanasi City – Varanasi - Banaras - Prayagraj - Kanpur Central for journey commencing on 17th, 24th, 31st December 2023, 7th & 14th January, 2024.