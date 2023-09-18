Setback For NDA In Tamil Nadu As AIADMK Excludes BJP From Its Alliance, Future Decision Reserved For Lok Sabha Elections

AIADMK, which was the second largest party in the NDA, on Monday declared that the BJP was no longer in the alliance headed by it in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK will take a decision on alliance closer to the next Lok Sabha elections, one of its senior second line leaders D Jayakumar told journalists in Chennai.

Only a few days ago AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had a political meeting with BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

AIADMK and BJP Leaders Engage in Heated Verbal Spat

The announcement came against the backdrop of a bitter war of words between BJP state president K Annamalai and some second line leaders of the AIADMK over his critical remarks about former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, after whom the AIADMK was named by its founder M G Ramachandran (MGR).

“So far as alliance is concerned the BJP is not in the AIADMK alliance. That will be decided only during the elections. This is our stand.

"Henceforth, if Annamalai criticises our leaders, he will have to face our strong retaliation. He is only busy promoting himself and not the party he represents,” Jayakumar, who is widely regarded as the official spokesperson of the AIADMK leadership, said.

Jayakumar made it clear that he had always echoed only the position of the party and never his personal opinion. The announcement drew loud cheers from party cadres present on the occasion.

Annamalai Aims for Power in Tamil Nadu by 2026

Only on Sunday, Annamalai had lashed out at a former AIADMK Minister C Ve Shanmugam after the latter had criticised him. The BJP leader had insinuated that the former Minister had indulged in loot while in power. He also declared that the BJP will come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026 without being the B or C team of any party.

#WATCH | "...He (AIADMK leader D Jayakumar) is right, there is no alliance right now. Alliance is always a two way-lane...," says Narayanan Thirupathy, vice-president, TN BJP. pic.twitter.com/yRnWzn7bab — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2023

Outrage Over BJP's Criticism of AIADMK Founder Annadurai

A day earlier, Shanmugam had warned the BJP leadership that Annamalai’s critical remarks about Annadurai did not augur well. “If the BJP wins in 2024, Prime Minister Modi will create history after Nehru winning a third election. But if it is defeated, we don’t stand to lose anything. For us (AIADMK) this (Lok Sabha) is only a friendly match. The real match for us is only in 2026,” he had said adding it appeared Annamalai did not seem to have even a bit of a thought to ensure the BJP’s victory in Lok Sabha.

Another former Minister Sellur Raju had criticised Annamalai saying those who spoke ill of Annadurai, their tongues would rot.

Previously too there were strains between the AIADMK and BJP on account of Annamalai’s actions and comments about some of its leaders including late Jayalalithaa. At that time, the BJP central leadership had intervened to restore peace.

