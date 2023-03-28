Edapaddi Palaniswami is new AIADMK general secretary; move comes after Madras HC quashes OPS faction plea

Edapaddi Palaniswami | PTI

Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) took over as the AIADMK general secretary soon after Madras High Court on Tuesday disposed the petition filed by Ottakarathevar Panneerselvam (OPS) faction seeking stay on the party's general secretary poll results.

According to report in India Today, Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Tuesday rejected the interim plea filed by OPS and his supporters PM Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar against AIADMK's general council resolutions adopted on July 11 last year and the general secretary polls.

This is breaking news, further details awaited