SC upholds Madras HC's order allowing EPS to continue as AIADMK interim General Secretary

In a major relief to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Madras High Court order which allowed EPS to continue as the interim General Secretary for the AIADMK.

On January 12, a bench of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Hrishikesh Roy reserved judgement in the case.

SC dismisses petitions filed by O Paneerselvam

The apex court dismissed the petitions filed by O Paneerselvam.

The judgement came on abatch of pleas concerning amendments made to the party bylaws during the July 11, 2022 general council meeting.

The plea challenging the high court's verdict was filed by party leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam (OPS).

