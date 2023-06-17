 Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah Arrested In Madurai; K Annamalai terms it an 'anti-democratic trend'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah Arrested In Madurai; K Annamalai terms it an 'anti-democratic trend'

Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah Arrested In Madurai; K Annamalai terms it an 'anti-democratic trend'

The arrest of SG Suryah, the Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary, has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the government's handling of dissenting voices.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah | Phot Credit: Twitter

Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary SG Surya was arrested by the Madurai district cyber crime police in Chennai on Friday night. He was arrested in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, confirmed police officials.

The arrest of SG Suryah, the Tamil Nadu BJP state secretary, has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the government's handling of dissenting voices. While the exact reasons behind Suryah's arrest remain unclear, it is believed to be linked to his criticism of the dual role of the DMK and its alliance party on social issues. Latest reports suggest that his statement against a local Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP may have played a role.

Criticism of DMK and Alliance Party

Suryah had accused a Communist councillor named Viswanathan of negligence that led to a worker's death while cleaning a drain filled with feces. He strongly condemned the incident and voiced his concerns to MP Su Venkatesan. His supporters believe that this incident could have been a trigger for his arrest.

BJP President's Condemnation

K Annamalai, the BJP state president, took to Twitter to express his condemnation of the arrest. He accused the DMK government of resorting to autocratic measures by silencing dissenting voices instead of countering criticism with ideas. Annamalai highlighted an alleged anti-democratic trend in Tamil Nadu, where anyone who criticizes the government's activities faces arrest.

Continuing BJP Opposition

Annamalai further emphasized that the repeated arrests of BJP workers signify an autocratic trend. He asserted that such repression would not paralyze the BJP and vowed to continue boldly advocating for the people's concerns.

Recent Arrests In the State

Suryah's arrest occurred shortly after the Enforcement Directorate arrested state Minister V Senthil Balaji in connection with a job racket scandal dating back to his tenure as transport minister under the previous AIADMK government.

Read Also
TN Minister V Senthil Balaji Hospitalised After Arrest By ED, Remanded In Judicial Custody Till June...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah Arrested In Madurai; K Annamalai terms it an 'anti-democratic...

Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah Arrested In Madurai; K Annamalai terms it an 'anti-democratic...

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Weakens Into 'Deep Depression', Expected To Weaken Further

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Weakens Into 'Deep Depression', Expected To Weaken Further

Gujarat: 1 Dead After Mob Attacks Police Over Notice Against Illegal Dargah In Junagadh; Visuals...

Gujarat: 1 Dead After Mob Attacks Police Over Notice Against Illegal Dargah In Junagadh; Visuals...

West Bengal: Will Support Congress Against BJP In Parliament, But Not In Bengal, Says Mamata

West Bengal: Will Support Congress Against BJP In Parliament, But Not In Bengal, Says Mamata

Cyclone Biparjoy Wreaks Havoc In Gujarat, Leaving A Trail Of Destruction And Claiming 2 Lives

Cyclone Biparjoy Wreaks Havoc In Gujarat, Leaving A Trail Of Destruction And Claiming 2 Lives