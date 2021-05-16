Senior journalist Sunil Jain passes away due to COVID-19-related complications, PM Modi condoles demise

Senior journalist and Managing Editor of Financial Express, Sunil Jain passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19-related complications, his sister Sandhya Jain said. Sunil Jain had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted at AIIMS.
"We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days," Sandhya Jain tweeted.
Expressing grief over the Jain’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti."
President Ram Nath Kovind, also took to Twitter to share his condolences.
While paying condolences, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "The passing away of Sunil Jain, the Managing Editor Financial express is a big loss. Benefitted immensely from the various interactions with him. Sharp & quick, he was full of ideas. His criticism were biting, equally his suggestions constructive. Personally, will miss his counsel."
Anant Goenka, executive director of the Indian Express Group which owns Financial Express, described Jain as a friend who was of unquestionable integrity and inspired with his professional commitment. "Privileged to have known him, will cherish his passion, balance & wisdom.Your Express family will miss you," he tweeted.
According to reports, a Master’s in economics from the Delhi School of Economics, Sunil Jain began his media career at India Today magazine as a reporter. He went on to become the magazine’s Business Editor. Jain, through the course of his career, worked at The Indian Express, the Business Standard, and as an Assistant Editor at the Financial Express, before being appointed the managing editor there in 2013.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)