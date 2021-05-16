Senior journalist Sunil Jain passes away due to COVID-19-related complications, PM Modi condoles demise

Senior journalist and Managing Editor of Financial Express, Sunil Jain passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19-related complications, his sister Sandhya Jain said. Sunil Jain had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted at AIIMS.

"We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days," Sandhya Jain tweeted.