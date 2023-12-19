Senior J&K Cop Imtiyaz Hussain Claims HDFC Bank Denied Him Loan For Being A Policeman: 'It Is So hurtful & Insulting..'

Image used for representational purpose only

Mumbai: A policeman with the Jammu and Kashmir Police department raised the issue of policemen allegedly denied loans by banks. A policeman by the name of Imtiyaz Hussain shared his ordeal of not being provided loan by HDFC bank in a post by X (formerly Twitter).

"Applied for personal loan in @HDFC_Bank. Was shocked to know that they don’t provide loans to policemen as a policy. It is so hurtful and insulting to know. The men in Khaki who toil day and night in service of our great nation being treated like this should be unacceptable to every citizen," said the post by the policeman on X.

The policeman also tagged the Office of the Home Minister of India and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Netizens react to post

Netizens reacted to the post by the policeman as soon as the cop shared his ordeal. A netizen commented that the policeman should try to obtain loan from state owned banks like the SBI.

"SBI would be the best option for all Police employees for loans against salary accounts. In defence of Private Banks, they have their stories to tell against Police personnel too. Nationalised banks are the best bets. It goes two ways," said a netizen in his comment.

"RBI must take cognisance and act accordingly," said another user.

Another user said he had faced the same situation and shared his experience on X. "I faced this situation few years back when I had applied for loan,then I came to know that Journalists , Policemen and Lawyers are not given loan . They think it becomes tough to recover loan from them," he said.

"Sir, with all due respect it's bcoz of their bad experience with your fraternity, it's just not only you, lawyers and some other professionals also falls into the same category. But you can still apply in some government bank like SBI, PNB, BOB J&K Bank etc," said another user.